Irrational conspiracy theories presented to the American people with hyperbolic, partisan rhetoric have been aided by a compliant media: President Donald Trump is a combination of Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini. No wait -- he’s Beelzebub. No wait -- he’s a Russian agent who conspired with an evil regime to win an election, destabilize our capitalist economy and destroy our nation.
Time for a reality check.
President Trump has rebuilt our military, told other NATO members to pay their fair share for their defense, reduced unemployment to record lows, stimulated stock market growth to record highs and revved up our economic engine by removing burdensome taxes and regulations.
He defeated ISIS, strengthened our bond with Israel, got us out of the disastrous Iran deal and the ridiculous Paris agreement. He's conducted meaningful trade negotiations with China, began denuclearization discussions with North Korea, and is trying to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system despite resistance from congressional Democrats.
He's done all of this while he's had to endure a two-year investigation and the daily drumbeat of overwhelmingly negative press coverage.
President Trump is often rude, occasionally crude and sometimes boorish, but he's irrefutably productive. As an agent for a foreign country who seeks our destruction, he’s been an abject failure.
David Rizzo, Fitchburg