Time for a political Christmas truce -- David J. Rizzo

In the spirit of the holiday season, I’d like to suggest a Christmas truce. A cease fire on political rhetoric, if you will.
On Christmas Eve 1914, German and English troops spontaneously put down their weapons and fraternized in a symbolic moment of peace and humanity amidst one of the most violent events of human history.
Christmas 2019 in America is marked by vitriolic attacks and bitter disputes, which have reached a deafening crescendo as members of the two major political parties exchange incessant verbal assaults in an attempt to weaken the resolve of their opponent.
As an involved citizen, I’ve been an occasional, even eager participant in commentary through opinion pieces. The fact that my opinion may differ from others doesn’t make me the enemy, to be shunned and subject to warlike attacks. Instead, welcome me as an emissary delivering a message designed to initiate spirited, yet constructive debate.
One hundred and five years ago, troops put down their weapons and engaged in temporary civility, bordering on camaraderie. We must resolve to act similarly, or be forced to descend into the maelstrom of irreversible dispute, drowning in our own ignorance.
Peace to people of good will.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg