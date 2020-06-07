Time for a change of heart on abortion -- Mary Subkoviak

Regarding the May 28 letter to the editor “Women control their pregnancies”: The writer contends that like an elderly person who is brain dead and on life-support machinery, women have the right to end a pregnancy during the first 26-27 weeks because the fetus is “basically” brain dead.
Whether one refers to the pre-born as an embryo, fetus or infant, it is a viable human being developing within its mother. If a person determined to be brain-dead is being kept alive by a machine, unplugging it will allow life to end naturally. This situation should not be equated with intentionally destroying a developing embryo, fetus or infant in the womb.
Regardless of the law, maybe what is really needed is not so much a change of terminology (embryo, fetus or infant), but a change of heart.
Mary Subkoviak, Middleton
