Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he has to coach better and the players have to play better. It’s been this way for at least the past eight years.
Time's up, coach.
Your philosophy is not for the Packers anymore. It can’t be your way or the highway. You can’t just pass the ball 40 yards down the field every play. There has to be balance to win.
Winning is what the Packers are all about. That’s why it’s Titletown, USA. It’s time for a coach who understands that.
Steve Gehrmann, Sun Prairie