Tim Michels should stay on the ballot -- Mary Johnson

I believe Tim Michels should be allowed to run for governor.

Why? He collected the necessary signatures, but on some signature forms there was discrepancy between the mailing address and the physical address.

Thursday's letter to the editor "Michels' errors are disqualifying," contended these minor errors or omissions are "disqualifying" because Republicans would not give Democrats the "same consideration."

I will not vote for Michels, but I agree with him that the Democratic challenges are "frivolous." Perhaps good-faith accommodation for a non-issue will improve civility. We can only hope and act that way.

Mary Johnson, Middleton