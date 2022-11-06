 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tim Michels isn't the conservative choice -- Eric Wendorff

Tim Michels claims he’s not a politician, but he’s actually a stealth politician: a twice-failed candidate for public office who has been a major lobbyist, donor and behind-the-scenes influencer.

Gov. Tony Evers is the un-politician: a career educator who ran for governor to promote and defend public education in Wisconsin and as governor has worked for pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing Wisconsin.

In their broadcast debate, Michels uttered talking points, sound bites and broad generalities. Evers analyzed in detail actual problems and offered concrete remedies. Michels portrayed himself as a tough guy. Evers focused on problem-solving.

Given the Republican gerrymandered control of the state Legislature and the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court, if Michels becomes governor, the Republican Party would have the kind of absolute power that tends toward absolute corruption. As governor, Evers can check the Republican Party’s worst extremist tendencies.

A vote for Trump-endorsed, Trump-supporting Michels is not a vote for conservative principles. It is a vote for Donald Trump and the continued Trumpification of the Republican Party.

A vote for Evers is a vote for pragmatic government problem-solving and a check on one-party control of Wisconsin government.

Eric Wendorff, Middleton

