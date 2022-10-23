 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tim Michels is wrong for Wisconsin -- Andrew Markiewicz

I’m a lifelong Republican voter, but I cannot support Tim Michels for governor.

For one thing, he entertained the idea of overturning the 2020 election results. The mere fact he would consider invalidating an election is disqualifying.

Michels wants to abolish the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and centralize the oversight of elections. He seems to want a loyalist in charge who can overturn elections whose outcomes he doesn’t like.

Michels has supported an 1849 abortion ban that offers no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. During his 2004 Senate run, Michels said it was “not unreasonable” to force a rape victim to give birth. Most Wisconsinites -- myself included -- find this position too extreme.

Michels calls himself “an outsider,” and he certainly is. He has lived in a Manhattan penthouse and a $17 million Connecticut mansion for much of the last nine years.

It’s not clear why Michels wants to be governor, or what he would do as governor. But what is clear is that he shouldn’t be.

Andrew Markiewicz, West Allis

