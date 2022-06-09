Tim Michels' errors are disqualifying -- Mark K. Allen

Republicans candidate for governor Tim Michels asks the citizens of Wisconsin to overlook errors on his nominating forms, suggesting challenges are frivolous. Would he grant the same consideration to Wisconsin's voters?

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that construction company co-owner Tim Michels' failed to include his correct mailing address on the nominating forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. But Michels' campaign dismissed the complaint as frivolous.

As a proponent of former President Donald Trump's "big lie," Michels and those like him have suggested a strict adherence to the law. They would reject votes for minor omissions and minor errors. But you cannot have it both ways, asking for leeway for your own errors, but not granting that to others.