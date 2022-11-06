Tim Michels desperate to smear Evers -- Margaret Benbow

The pathetic spectacle of Tim Michels' desperation is becoming downright embarrassing as Election Day approaches.

In his last two failed campaigns, his political ads became nastier and more dishonest when he realized he was losing. Here we go again. He's now accusing Gov. Tony Evers of being soft on criminals, allowing violent people and sex offenders to be paroled early.

As Michels knows -- and hopes we don't -- Evers has no role in the parole board's decisions. And when the board chairman showed poor judgment, Evers asked for and received his resignation. Even more important, in April Evers signed a bill to prevent violent criminals and sex offenders from being released early in the future. That shows his commitment to keeping the public safe.

As Michels also knows, plenty of murderers, rapists and child molesters jogged out of prison on Govs. Scott Walker's and Tommy Thompson's watch. Michels seems to have been quite comfortable with that. Unsurprisingly, Walker has endorsed Michels.

Margaret Benbow, Madison