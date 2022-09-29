Tim Michels and Ron Johnson haven't changed -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

They are both doing what the Supreme Court nominees did when they said that Roe v. Wade was "the law of the land" in saying that they would not try to change it. Michels and Johnson are hoping that voters will think Michels and Johnson have had a change of heart about a woman's right to choose what to do with her own body and health care, and whether or not two people who love each other can legally share a life. Both men disagree with those ideas, and no amount of "I'll sign that bill" or "I'll support that bill" represents how they really feel.