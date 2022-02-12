 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tim Melin: The Super Bowl is America at its worst
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tim Melin: The Super Bowl is America at its worst

The Super Bowl -- America’s big celebration.

Commercials can cost $7 million for 30 seconds. It's a violent game played by mostly minority players representing teams owned by rich white owners, and a large percent of players develop brain damage. It’s a game that denies employment to outspoken players and rewards those that look the other way.

It’s our nation’s circus.

It's a day where we can all drink, eat, dress up in a team jersey and just forget about all the problems we’ve created and need to solve. It’s America in a nutshell. There’ll be a big flag, a huge emphasis on the military, and commercials about how many good deeds the NFL does.

There will be no mention of sexual harassment, sexual assaults and discrimination by teams and players. What a spectacular show we shall be entertained with. Don’t forget the halftime concert. And within all this will be a football game. It’s a spectacular celebration of gluttony, violence and greed.

This year I think I’ll pass on watching the Super Bowl. It carries too much baggage. A good long walk sounds better. Because the circus just doesn’t feel right anymore.

Tim Melin, Verona

