TikTok shouldn't be on state phone -- Jerry McMorrow

Gov. Tony Evers plans to ban TikTok from all state of Wisconsin computers and other digital devices. The reason given is that this online service may pose a national security risk.

I do not use TikTok, but I understand it is very popular among teenagers. My question is: Why has it ever been allowed on state devices? I would think state-provided digital devices are for work use only. Is it OK to spend hours Facebooking or shopping on Amazon via these devices?