LETTER TO THE EDITOR

TikTok shouldn't be on state phone -- Jerry McMorrow

Gov. Tony Evers plans to ban TikTok from all state of Wisconsin computers and other digital devices. The reason given is that this online service may pose a national security risk.

I do not use TikTok, but I understand it is very popular among teenagers. My question is: Why has it ever been allowed on state devices? I would think state-provided digital devices are for work use only. Is it OK to spend hours Facebooking or shopping on Amazon via these devices?

How about the governor direct his IT folks to block it immediately, not some future date.

Jerry McMorrow, Madison

