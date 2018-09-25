Tiger Woods' remarkable career comeback on Sunday defied the odds and naysayers of every stripe.
Is the timing of his long-awaited resurgence an omen for Democrats in Wisconsin and the nation, coming just weeks before midterm elections? Can the party reassert itself and regain control of the statehouse and Congress?
Considering President Donald Trump's fanatical preoccupation with golf, it would be ironically appropriate for roaring Democratic voters to cheer their candidates to victory on the final hole that is Election Day.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison