Tiffany politicizes Juneteenth holiday -- David Bayer

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, says the new federal holiday “Juneteenth” fuels separatism. He said, “It’s unfortunate that some have chosen to politicize (it) … .”
The American colonists were separated on slavery well before we were even a country. We were separated on slavery after we became a recognized sovereign nation. We were separated on slavery and went to war over it. We were separated on slavery even after the Emancipation Proclamation. We were separated on whether freed slaves had any rights or should be considered a whole person. We have been separated nonstop to this very day.
Slavery was an ugly part of our long history, and recognizing it with a federal holiday will help us with healing and to not forget it.
The only one choosing to "politicize" this milestone is Tiffany. The majority of Democrats and Republicans know it’s the right thing to do.
David Bayer, Madison