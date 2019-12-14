Thunberg would be better president -- Steve Tomasko

Our president’s petulant outer child just can’t stomach someone else making it as Time Magazine’s "Person of the Year."

When the magazine announced it was giving the honor to Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, the 73-year-old president of the free world called the choice “ridiculous.” He added in a tweet, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

President Donald Trump, who in the past has faked Time covers with his picture on it (talk about fake news), is the one with the anger problem. Thunberg, who has been addressing and meeting with everyone from Pope Francis to world leaders and the United Nations, responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

President Trump’s petulance does not surprise me. But what does is that his backers are fine with him going after teenagers instead of doing his job. The adult in the room is Thunberg, a 16-year-old with Asperger’s. It's not the overgrown presidential baby with a chip on his shoulder.

Too bad Swedish teens can’t be president of the United States.

Steve Tomasko, Middleton

