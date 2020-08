Throwing away vote is irresponsible -- Susan White

I read S.E. Cupp's column last week, "My vote for Biden hinges on his veep pick," and was amazed at her complete lack of ownership and responsibility.

She criticized President Donald Trump -- and rightly so -- for his egregious behaviors and destructive actions toward the United States and the democratic processes we have historically enjoyed. However, she says in her column that she wrote in a name during the 2016 election rather than making her vote count. And she indicates she may do it again.

What right then does she have to criticize the outcome? None.

Writing in a person who has no chance to win is not voting, it is leaving the decision to others. It is throwing away your vote. To encourage others to do this in the upcoming election is nothing short of irresponsible.

This election is either for or against Trump and it is very important. Everyone needs to vote and express their choice. If you don’t, you have thrown away both the strongest power you have as a citizen and any right to complain about the outcome.

Forget Cupp. Make sure you vote in November. Our country’s future depends on it.