Threats tarnished Middleton festival -- Richard Lathrop

Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival parade was well-attended last Sunday. Earlier, the annual parade was moved to a neighborhood street to allay fears of violence following the mass shootings at a July 4 parade in Illinois. The fleeing alleged killer had traveled to Middleton.

With those fears behind us, people became excited about our parade. But then a Republican candidate for a local office was upset on a radio talk show because he couldn’t get in the parade. Never mind that no candidates for political office were allowed, only elected officials currently representing Middleton residents.

Because Middleton is a progressive community, living in a county that overwhelmingly elects Democrats, Republicans aren’t represented like in Waukesha County. However, the radio interview led to threats that someone might come with guns to our parade to intimidate us.

Middleton’s parade organizers wisely decided to exclude all elected officials from participating. That was the right decision, but I am upset that not only our country, but now Middleton, has devolved to where a few people can threaten civil coexistence.

I want law enforcement to find out who made the threats. I also encourage every citizen (including Republicans) to demand advertisers stop funding media outlets that foment violence.

Richard Lathrop, Middleton