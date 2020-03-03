Thoughts and prayers for new gun laws — Michael Lindsay

After another tragic Wisconsin shooting, it’s time for me to send my thoughts and prayers to majority legislators.
My thoughts are that it’s time you serve your Wisconsin constituents rather than your American Legislative Exchange Council, National Rifle Association and gun manufacturer constituents. Majority legislators should be enacting laws that make our communities safer by imposing licensure for gun ownership in ways that are similar to vehicle ownership regulations and, at the very least, by restricting possession of assault weapons to authorized personnel.
My prayers are that if you regard yourself as a Christian, a Judeo-Christian, or another faith-based human being, you will behave according to the tenets which respect lives, including respect for lives over weapons.
I am not a member of a “well-regulated militia” and I do not own a musket. But I do support the U.S. Constitution, including its Second Amendment. But I do not emotionally or irrationally over-interpret that amendment to mean unrestricted ownership of guns. That's because I realize “the right of the people [a collective term] to keep and bear arms” is not violated even when some individuals are prohibited from keeping and bearing arms.
Michael Lindsay, Eau Claire