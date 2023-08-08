Continually hearing about former President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the free and fair 2020 election to put himself in power is chilling and scary.

It is an attempt to maintain power. This election was ruled one of the safest in our history.

Trump's desire is to install himself as an autocratic ruler -- all powerful and able to repay his "enemies," who are apparently any who disagree with him. His quest is to be like Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other dictators around the globe.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has now begun to speak out, and he did refuse to alter the outcome of the election, respecting the Constitution. He was called "too honest" by Trump, according to the investigation of his actions.

Apparently, Pence has found his voice and is willing to challenge Trump. This seems a bit late, but I'm glad he has had his moment of truth, even if its purpose is to try to get the GOP nomination for president.

Lila Hemlin, Middleton