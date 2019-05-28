My wife and I visited a state park recently. This is the first year I have been eligible for the senior park sticker. But when I bought the sticker, I told the attendant I wanted it at the regular cost because I did not need the discount, and the parks need the money. I did this because we don't need the discounted sticker.
Those of us who have the means to support the resources we use should do so -- whether it's our state parks and forests, our Madison golf courses, or our local city and county parks. If we have the means, we should contribute more to pay for them.
I challenge other "seniors" who have the means to forgo the senior discount and pay the regular rates for our state parks and forests.
In addition to the annual park sticker, I would add contribution boxes in each park entrance and suggest that those of who can afford to give more do so. We could contribute an additional $1 each time we use a park or forest. I'd also add a donation option to our state tax return.
Jonathan Woods, Madison