Years ago, when a loved one was taking a wrong turn in life, I asked a friend if it was worth it to say anything.
The answer was that I should go ahead and give a warning anyway. Not because it would change her mind, but so that someday when she looked back and regretted her mistake, she would know that at least someone had cared enough to try to stop her.
Those testifying at the impeachment inquiry -- and others who are risking careers in the military, diplomatic and civil services to sound the alarm -- care enough about our country to bring to light the reckless and improper behavior of President Donald Trump and those around him.
Their warning is not being heeded by those with the power to stop him today. If history is any guide, we will reach a horrifying low before the president's defenders come to regret their actions. Our only hope is that citizens will care enough to show up and vote against him in November 2020.
Sherri Swartz, Madison