Thompson shows strong leadership -- Steve Staton

It’s great to see the leadership of former Republican governor Tommy Thompson in his role as UW System president.

UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP "I don’t want to pick a fight with the Legislature but I’m going to stand my ground and we’re going to do what’s necessary to keep the universities open and safe and healthy," Tommy Thompson said.

He is following the science as he navigates the UW System through the COVID-19 quagmire. He is the only Republican in the state who makes decisions based on science and the well-being of our residents.

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, (never known for his intellect) maintained that “the rights of individuals to make their own health related decisions” should prevail. Our state and country are in a health crisis. The delta variant is running wild because people are refusing to wear masks or get vaccinated. We also have health related issues due to obesity and all the problems associated with that. And then there’s our statewide issue with alcohol consumption. We lead the nation in many risk factors related to alcohol.