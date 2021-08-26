 Skip to main content
Thompson shows strong leadership -- Steve Staton
Thompson shows strong leadership -- Steve Staton

It’s great to see the leadership of former Republican governor Tommy Thompson in his role as UW System president.

He is following the science as he navigates the UW System through the COVID-19 quagmire. He is the only Republican in the state who makes decisions based on science and the well-being of our residents.

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, (never known for his intellect) maintained that “the rights of individuals to make their own health related decisions” should prevail. Our state and country are in a health crisis. The delta variant is running wild because people are refusing to wear masks or get vaccinated. We also have health related issues due to obesity and all the problems associated with that. And then there’s our statewide issue with alcohol consumption. We lead the nation in many risk factors related to alcohol.

Nass, if personal rights and responsibility would regulate these issues, why aren’t they eliminated? Personal responsibility is a great concept but unfortunately many people are lacking in it. And that includes legislators like Nass and his colleagues who refuse to govern in the best interests of the people of the great state of Wisconsin.

Steve Staton, village of Oregon

