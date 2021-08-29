Thompson should impose jab mandate -- Roy Christianson

Before people nominate UW System President Tommy Thompson for a "Profiles in Courage" award for his refusal to let the Legislature in effect run the UW System, let's consider the following. If Thompson is correct that UW has the right to determine how to manage its own health policy (which I strongly suspect he is), he is simply doing his job by refusing to let legislators like Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, dictate whether mask or vaccine mandates can be used.
However, this is not the act of a courageous UW System leader, given he has not suggested a vaccine mandate for the System. While Thompson dithers on this issue, many of the top 25 ranked universities in the United States and eight Big Ten universities have already put vaccine mandates into effect. For emphasis, even the University of Indiana has invoked a vaccine mandate -- Indiana!
The reality is that Thompson has significant credibility with our conservative-leaning Legislature. Who better than him to show real backbone and also protect the UW System, not to mention the health of the state, by ordering a vaccine mandate.
Roy Christianson, Madison