World leaders laughed at President Donald Trump this week. It’s not the first time.
In 2018, an inflatable caricature called “Trump baby” was flown in London to protest his sexual misconduct, outrageous remarks and policies. The balloon depicts Trump as a diaper-wearing, angry, crying, orange baby holding a smartphone. It’s been flown in parades throughout the world.
It’s a fitting representation of a man who seldom works and uses childish, taunting potty language in his illegible, ungrammatical, illogical notes. President Trump uses childish words to describe other people. So to emulate his “leadership,” I’ll use his own words to describe him.
Donnie is a dumb, stupid, lying, ugly, dirty crook. He’s nasty, has a low I.Q, and is a weak, crazy, goofy, phony liar. He’s a fake, a flake, and a flunky. He’s an illegal, horrible president and a joke. He's wacky, deranged and low energy. He is akin to a lowlife dog. He’s a horse-faced con, a slime-ball, sneaky, sloppy leaker who is weak, slippery, dumb as a rock, and a lightweight total loser. He's bad news who rants and raves, and is cryin’ because he’s going through some things. He had to take his ball and go home.
Ali Bram, Madison