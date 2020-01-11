This election, vote your pocketbook -- Bruce Longfield

Early in my working career, I had a boss who was a real jerk. He was loud, pushy, arrogant, foul-mouthed and quite full of himself. He was easy to dislike. My coworkers and I used to bad mouth him. We talked about his appearance and his bald head. We picked at his every move.
He told us his purpose in life was not to make friends with us, but to make money for us. He said that his job was not to make the sales team love him, but to make the sales team rich. He used to say it was our family’s financial future that we should focus on.
Guess what. He was right. I learned to keep my eye on what was important.
When election time comes around, don’t lose sight of your goals. Do you want to vote for a candidate that you like, or do you want to choose someone whose actions and policies will allow you to provide a good life for you and your family?
I worked for a jerk whose policies gave me a good paying job. The choice was simple. Vote your pocketbook. Love doesn't equal food.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton