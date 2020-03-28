This cure is worse than coronavirus -- Ron McClintic

I support the lifting of the "safer at home" order. Business shouldn't be forced to close. I'm more concerned about our retirement nest egg than the chance of getting a mild flu.
Before recent statements from the president, I could already see the cure is worse than the disease. Fear, panic and perception have replaced logic and critical thinking.
If the regular flu, which kills tens of thousands every year, gets zero attention, why is this version causing us to go off the deep end? When I walk the dog and talk to my neighbors, not one supports the current shutdown.
This is supposed to be a free country, which among other things means I get to decide what is right for myself and my family. Our family success or failure is on me -- not my government.
Ron McClintic, Madison
