Third party can be good for politics -- Wally Meyer

President Donald Trump’s actions since the Nov. 3 election has opened the door to create a third party.
Our current political system is at a stalemate. Republicans do whatever they can to thwart Democrats. While Democrats do whatever they can to obstruct Republicans. It reminds me of the picture of a hay cart. One group pushing on one side, the other pushing on the other and the cart never moves.
I predict the Republicans will divide into two parties, the old guard Republicans and the Trumpers. I view the creation of a third party as good for politics. Our country has had three parties before, so why not?
Wally Meyer, Madison