 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third party can be good for politics -- Wally Meyer
0 comments

Third party can be good for politics -- Wally Meyer

  • 0
  • Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

President Donald Trump’s actions since the Nov. 3 election has opened the door to create a third party.

Our current political system is at a stalemate. Republicans do whatever they can to thwart Democrats. While Democrats do whatever they can to obstruct Republicans. It reminds me of the picture of a hay cart. One group pushing on one side, the other pushing on the other and the cart never moves.

I predict the Republicans will divide into two parties, the old guard Republicans and the Trumpers. I view the creation of a third party as good for politics. Our country has had three parties before, so why not?

Wally Meyer, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics