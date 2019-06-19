Last year President Donald Trump pulled our country out of the deal in which Iran promised to stop making nuclear weapons. His reason? He does not like the deal.
Personal feelings by a president are a very weak argument for pulling out of a deal that took hundreds of hours by many European countries and China to negotiate.
Things have now escalated. That grainy picture that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo showed could have been taken any time. President Trump’s advisers are hawks, and they are salivating for a war with Iran. Those in charge better take China and Japan into account. China and Japan get much of their oil from Iran.
If we start a war with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is closed by our aircraft carriers, China may enter the war. We better think about that. China has the second largest economy in the world, and it has a very large army.
It is time to stop and think clearly. President Trump should put his personal animosities back in the box. Pulling out of the Iran deal was dangerous and unnecessary. A war with Iran would be, too.
Diana Vance, Monroe