Think tanks don't care about poverty -- Ron Boehnen

Regarding Angela Rachidi’s guest column in last Sunday's paper, “Work is the best policy for poverty,” I feel it is artfully deceptive propaganda that does little to help fellow human beings out of poverty.

We can all agree that our work ethic is strong in Wisconsin and able people want to work to support themselves. The missing element with the demonstrated ideology of think tanks such as the American Enterprise Institute and Badger Institute is that people also need to be able to earn a living wage for the work they perform.

Forced work at an exploitative wage just so a family may receive food assistance is cruel and for the most part further entraps people in poverty. Columns disseminated from self-serving think tanks that criticize Gov. Tony Evers and leaders in other states for their efforts to address the real root causes of poverty are unhelpful.

Ron Boehnen, Blue Mounds

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0