Think of others this Halloween -- Dennis B. Appleton

As inflation soars, hunger and food insecurity in our community are more prevalent than ever.

With Halloween approaching, we can anticipate houses and lawns bedecked with all manner of China-sourced plastic decorations, many of which require the added expense of electric motors or lighting. This is in addition to extravagant expenditures on parties, costumes and related accessories and décor.

This season, rather than indulging in these very temporal expenses, if we instead made donations of food or money to our local food pantries, we could put a significant dent in the burden of helping our neighbors in need.

American adults probably spend more money on Halloween than any other holiday except Christmas. Channeling some of that money toward providing much needed food resources to those families for whom food has become a luxury would prevent yet another Oct. 31 from being a "Holloween."

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison