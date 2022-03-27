Think differently about abortion -- Norman Jensen

Some support abortion, others detest abortion and never the twain shall meet.

One side says abortion is killing, killing is evil and must be prohibited. Another side avoids the killing claim while defending abortion under some circumstances.

Hopeless? Perhaps.

Is there a way to think differently? Yes.

How about if we stop denying that abortion is killing? How is it not? Termination of human embryonic or fetal life is killing. True, human embryos and young fetuses are not "viable" outside the mother’s nurturing body. Full-term infants (babies) also depend on a nurturing mother (parents) for several years before they can be independent. For example, killing a 6-month-old child is killing, and killing a fetus is not killing? Is this difference without difference?

So what if we could agree that terminating human life at any stage is "killing" and recognize that the law and civil morality permit killing under limited circumstances, such as in defense of self, home, homeland and as retribution for capital offenses such as premeditated murder.

Perhaps a change in perspective will allow the debate to settle more rationally on what are the circumstances under which taking the life of an unborn child (abortion) is legally and morally permitted.

Norman Jensen, Madison

Norman Jensen 6210 Davenport Drive Madison