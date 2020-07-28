Think big about golf and schools -- Joseph Smith

Madison has a golf course problem, and the School District has a referendum problem.

First, fix Yahara Hills Golf Course. Solve the drainage and irrigation problem. Build a new clubhouse. Additionally, build a year-round facility with a full-service restaurant, bar and banquet capabilities that can host corporate events or wedding receptions. The proximity to hotels and a casino make the site very attractive.

Next, close Glenway Golf Course. On the Glenway site, build a new West High School. It should be a state-of-the-art school good for the next 50 years, with adequate parking for staff, students, events and athletic facilities. This would creates construction jobs. Sell the leftover Glenway land to a developer.

Sell the West High School site to a developer, who could build a neighborhood-friendly three- or four-story residential building with underground parking and maybe a coffee shop. This will add to the tax rolls, and the neighborhood would get to reclaim its street parking that disappears on school days.

The Madison School District wants $280 million toward upgrades at the four existing high schools -- $70 million apiece. Why? East and West are each 100 years old, and $70 million would go a long way toward a new high school instead of going the Band-Aid route.