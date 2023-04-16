So let me share some of my thoughts and prayers. I think many, many people in this country should never be allowed to own guns.

I think civil society has no need for weapons that can leave a body so mangled that the only way to identify it is through DNA. I think politicians hide behind a deeply flawed interpretation of the Second Amendment, and their legislation has only made it easier for people to procure these weapons.

I think they bear responsibility for these tragedies. I think that the data is irrefutable. I think it is clear that the vast majority of law-abiding Americans agree.

I pray that my children and grandchildren will escape the physical and emotional toll that the gun epidemic has brought on us. I pray that people can go into a school, church or synagogue, grocery store, movie theater, concert or nightclub or go to work and not have to worry about becoming a victim.

I pray that legislators will finally take some commonsense action.

Mark S. Hamel, town of Fulton

