Thiessen's column missed the mark -- Tom Umhoefer

Marc Thiessen‘s Nov. 6 column "Climate change is not an 'existential threat'" had a glaring omission.
Climate change is unique. For the first time in the history of civilization, humans are dealing with a situation that does not care about money, GDP, military might, politics or even making any kind of deal. Climate will not negotiate, nor be persuaded.
Climate’s only bottom line, and the only statistic it cares about, is the amount of greenhouse gas in the air. The more there is, the warmer it will get. The sooner we stop emitting greenhouse gases, the lower the temperature will peak.
This alone blows a hole as big as our atmosphere in the premise that, “even if we do nothing to reduce emissions, the world will not end.” Thiessen goes on to quote various GDP percentages, as if climate will notice.
He discusses other statistics that only shift focus from the primary emissions issue. It’s as if we are in a luxury car and focusing on the plush seats and the fantastic sound system while the vehicle is heading down a steep mountain road full of hairpin turns, and the brakes have failed.
Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton