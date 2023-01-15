Thiessen succumbs to MAGA blindness -- Craig Piersma

We are a society that values free speech. But it was indeed a challenge to endure the ramblings of Marc Thiessen's Jan. 8 column, "Santos must have learned from Biden," which dove into "whataboutism."

With an opening nod toward the dissembling of George Santos, the disgraced Republican congressman from New York, Thiessen launched into a long attack on President Joe Biden, calling him our “fabulist in chief.”

Sorry, but that title was claimed long ago and forever retired by the one and only Donald Trump, the GOAT (greatest of all time) of lying, a man whose very essence is a black cauldron of falsity, one who has pushed some of the most poisonous claims in the history of American politics including the “birther” fraud and the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen.

Yet Thiessen lacks the courage or will to acknowledge what every other sentient being knows. But such is MAGA blindness.

Craig Piersma, Waunakee

