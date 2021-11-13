 Skip to main content

Thiessen quotes discredited author -- Den Adler
In his column in the Nov. 6 State Journal "Climate change is not an ‘existential threat’" Marc A. Thiessen writes that "Climate change ... is a chronic, manageable condition humanity can live with."

He quotes Danish author Bjorn Lomborg as telling him, "Fundamentally, we've got to stop the alarmists." But Thiessen says nothing about how environmental scientists view Lomborg's statements.

Climate Feedback, a worldwide network of scientists who collectively assess the credibility of influential climate change media coverage, ranked Lomborg's scientific credibility in his writings between "low" and "very low."

The Union of Concerned Scientists criticized Lomborg's book "The Skeptical Environmentalist" as "seriously flawed and fails to meet basic standards of credible scientific analysis."

Den Adler, Janesville

