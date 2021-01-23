 Skip to main content
Thiessen peddled false equivalence -- William Hartje
Thiessen peddled false equivalence -- William Hartje

In his column last Sunday, "Democrats used to be for occupying capitol buildings," Marc Thiessen ludicrously compared the Act 10 protests in Madison a decade ago to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

He begins by quoting the State Journal from 2011, describing "thousands of protesters” at the state Capitol. Then he substitutes the word “mob” for those gathered in protest of former Gov. Scott Walker’s abrupt effort to cripple public employee unions of their rights.

No one looking at the pictures of the Jan. 6 fiasco would simply call it a protest -- it was a riot. The Act 10 protests lasted for days, yet people were not armed with bats, pipes or assault rifles while wearing combat gear -- no pipe bombs were set. The worst damage claimed was that tape on the walls caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, which later proved to be grossly exaggerated.

The police were not attacked back then, and certainly no one died.

The false equivalence of the Act 10 protests to Jan. 6 is Thiessen’s attempt to justify the actions of Trump’s supporters, and one of the worst examples of conservative whataboutism yet.

William Hartje, Evansville

