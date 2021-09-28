Thiessen is wrong about Milley, Iron Dome -- Phil Speth

Marc Thiessen has a short memory. His column in the Sept. 22 State Journal claimed General Mark Milley "will be remembered for enabling Biden as he presided over the worst national security debacle in modern American history" by ending the war in Afghanistan. Has he forgotten about 9/11 or the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol?
The Bush administration had FBI information that something was brewing on 9/11 but ignored it. President Donald Trump incited and encouraged his followers to storm the Capitol.
Ending a senseless and unnecessary war in Afghanistan, which was started by chickenhawks, was worse?
Thiessen also wrote that the idea Trump would start a nuclear war is ludicrous. Is it? When a dictator's ego is greater than his morals, anything is possible.
Thiessen wrote in his latest column that not funding the Iron Dome in Israel is a disgrace. We already give Israel billions of dollars a year. They could use that for their dome, but it's never enough. Maybe U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was right: "Don't sell arms to anyone who violates human rights." That would certainly reduce wars around the world.
Thiessen wrote that "when you vote to let terrorists kill Jews, that is antisemitism." What is it called when you let terrorists kill Palestinians?
Phil Speth, Oregon