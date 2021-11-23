Thiessen ignores climate concerns -- Glen Ecklund

Marc Thiessen’s Nov. 6 column, "Climate change is not an ‘existential threat,’" offered misleading arguments against taking climate change seriously. For example, he suggested we can adapt to rising sea levels, like Holland does. That could protect a few places, but it would be a whole lot cheaper to stop global warming than to protect all of the world’s threatened coastlines.
He says climate change does not threaten human existence. He makes no mention of the many thousands of other species that are threatened with extinction due to changes in temperature, changes in rainfall, the reduction or loss of glacial meltwaters, and shifts in the lifecycles of food sources or pollinators.
He’s right that we need the free market to innovate solutions. That’s already happening, with solar, wind and battery storage, among other things. But it’s not happening fast enough. The best thing to speed it up is a price on carbon -- an incentive for utilities, businesses, families and individuals to shift away from fossil fuels.
With a carbon fee and dividend plan, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, lower- and middle-income folks get money in their pockets, and producers aren’t penalized when they export goods. I hope Congress will price carbon in its reconciliation bill.
Glen Ecklund, Madison