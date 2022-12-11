Thiessen ignores climate change risk -- Bruce Beck

Marc Thiessen’s column in the Nov. 27 State Journal, “Climate reparations hurt poor nations,” declares that vulnerable nations unable to avoid or repair climate change impacts need to burn more fossil fuels. In his view, fossil fuels are a primary source of prosperity.

Science is a better explanation of our significant prosperity. Science helps us improve energy systems, but also agricultural productivity, medical advances, automation, communication, architecture, public health systems and much more.

Sadly, where scientific conclusions contradict the continued combustion of fossil fuels, Thiessen thwarts science with climate change denialism. He asserts greenhouse gas emissions are a trivial risk, suggesting we can just hunker down inside “sturdy homes with air conditioning and central heat that protect [us] from temperature-related deaths.” He also recommends “advanced flood-control and disaster warning systems.”

I think the International Panel on Climate Change is a good example of a “disaster warning system.”

Climate reparations compensate vulnerable nations lacking sufficient resources to avoid or repair damages caused by the carbon intensive economies of other nations. Meanwhile, the expanding role of electricity will displace fossil fuels. The cost of producing and storing electricity obtained from renewable sources is now competitive with toxic fossil fuels.

Bruce Beck, Madison

