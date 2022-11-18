 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thiessen doesn't understand Trump -- Sharon Kennelly

  • 0

I cringe every time I read one of Marc Thiessen's columns in the Wisconsin State Journal. I often skip it.

But I read Thiessen's Tuesday column because of the headline, "Dear President Trump: Please do not run again." I thought for a moment that Thiessen had been enlightened. Alas, he has not. He actually called Trump "one of the greatest conservative presidents in modern times" and worthy of a Nobel Prize.

In addition, Thiessen writes that the former president has a "perfect record" in his conservative nominations for the Supreme Court. How can anyone believe that while knowing that those anti-choice justices hold considerable responsibility for turning the big red wave into a trickle?

To be fair, Thiessen did mention the former president's immature nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticized Trump's hoarding money meant for the party. Is it possible that Thiessen has seen at least a glimmer of light.

People are also reading…

Sharon Kennelly, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics