Thiessen doesn't understand Trump -- Sharon Kennelly

I cringe every time I read one of Marc Thiessen's columns in the Wisconsin State Journal. I often skip it.

But I read Thiessen's Tuesday column because of the headline, "Dear President Trump: Please do not run again." I thought for a moment that Thiessen had been enlightened. Alas, he has not. He actually called Trump "one of the greatest conservative presidents in modern times" and worthy of a Nobel Prize.

In addition, Thiessen writes that the former president has a "perfect record" in his conservative nominations for the Supreme Court. How can anyone believe that while knowing that those anti-choice justices hold considerable responsibility for turning the big red wave into a trickle?

To be fair, Thiessen did mention the former president's immature nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticized Trump's hoarding money meant for the party. Is it possible that Thiessen has seen at least a glimmer of light.

Sharon Kennelly, Madison