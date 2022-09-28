Theresa Valencia is serious about fair maps -- Patti Herman

Theresa Valencia is the clear choice for Assembly District 42 on Nov. 8 for many reasons.

One reason to vote for Valencia is because she believes voters should choose their elected officials rather than having elected officials choose their voters. Theresa supports a nonpartisan approach to redistricting in Wisconsin. She believes we need to do away with the current practice of having the party in the majority draw district lines that ensure that they keep their majority.

Valencia would work to establish an independent process that would ensure fair redistricting maps in Wisconsin.

And where does Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, Theresa’s opponent, stand on this issue? Over the years when asked about his position on redistricting, Plumer said he would consider having a nonpartisan body draw Wisconsin’s maps. But when the Legislature voted in 2021 on Republican-crafted legislative and congressional district maps that were widely criticized as being among the most gerrymandered maps in the country, Plumer voted to support these politically motivated maps.

We can’t trust Plumer on this vital issue. Through his actions, he has shown that he does not support fair maps. Vote for Valencia if you value a fair voting process.

Patti Herman, Lodi