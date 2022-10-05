Theresa Valencia is best in redrawn district -- Chris Stewart

In November, Ripon-area voters will elect a new Assembly District representative. With altered district boundaries, we’re now in Assembly District 42. The candidates are both Lodi residents.

The Democrat, Theresa Valencia, is a graduate of UW-Stout, earned her journeyman’s license, was a small business owner and is a longtime instructor at a Wisconsin Technical College. She is a married mother of five, grandmother of two and a lifelong Lodi resident.

Valencia has pledged to listen to constituents, respect fellow legislators and to find solutions with a reasonable, centrist approach. She supports small business, farmers, public schools and protection of voter rights.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, has a background of 30 years in sales. He has served both in the state Assembly and concurrently on the Columbia County District Board. In the Assembly, his votes have been a rubber-stamp to his party.

He voted "yes" on the bill to increase taxpayer funding for private school vouchers for higher income families -- Assembly Bill 59. He also voted "yes" for these redistricted maps. (Noteworthy: As a Columbia County Supervisor he was voted out of that position.)

In November, vote for intelligent, dependable, representative leadership. Vote Valencia.

Chris Stewart, Ripon