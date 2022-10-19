Theresa Valencia is best for state Assembly -- Ann Groves Lloyd

Theresa Valencia is the candidate to support if you would like to see Wisconsin accept the federal $1.6 billion in Medicaid expansion money. In May 2021, the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee voted once again to turn down this funding, which could have a tremendous impact on the quality of life for thousands of Wisconsinites.

In Columbia County, we have only one primary care physician for every 2,300 residents, which is nearly half the state average. Dental care is worse -- one dentist for every 2,620 residents, again nearly half the state average. And mental health providers are one for every 870 residents, while the state average is 1 for every 440.

This Medicaid expansion money is our tax dollars just sitting in Washington doing nothing. This funding could have a profound impact on our access to providers, long-term care and support an already strained health care system throughout Wisconsin. Our current Legislature has left us behind when it continues to leave these health care dollars on the table.

Supporting Valencia gives us one more voice to advocate for this commonsense initiative and bring these much-needed tax dollars to Wisconsin and Columbia County.

Ann Groves Lloyd, Lodi