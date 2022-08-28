There's still good worth fighting for -- Thomas Pollard

I recently helped my brother-in-law, a retired Madison firefighter, with a fundraiser.

He went to the American Parkway Kwik Trip and ordered two brownie sheet cakes for the lunch he was doing for the event. When asked what the occasion was for, he told them a current Madison firefighter was involved in a very serious accident in northern Wisconsin and needed help with uncovered bills.

When he returned a few days later to pick up the brownies, the bill was reduced by $20. He was also given an envelope with $200 in it. He asked what this was for, and they said the employees passed around an envelope and just wanted to help.

In the "Lord of the Rings" movie "The Two Towers," the character Samwise Gamgee says, "there’s some good in this world ... and it’s worth fighting for."

I'd like to thank the employees of this Kwik Trip for giving me faith that there is still good in this world and in our community.

Thomas Pollard, Madison