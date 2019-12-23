There is something about Christmas -- Edward Huck

I’m not a religious man,
I don’t believe everything I read --
But there is something about Christmas
That makes me want to believe.
Not the story of the stable,
Not the story of the birth,
But there is something about Christmas
That brings my knees to the earth.
Whether God or man is not the question
That rattles in my brain --
His message of love and forgiveness
Is the message that remains.
So there is something about Christmas
That renders peace on Earth,
When we believe in his message,
It’s what gives Christmas it’s worth
Edward Huck, Oregon