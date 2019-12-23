There is something about Christmas -- Edward Huck
0 comments

There is something about Christmas -- Edward Huck

  • 0

I’m not a religious man,

I don’t believe everything I read --

But there is something about Christmas

That makes me want to believe.

Not the story of the stable,

Not the story of the birth,

But there is something about Christmas

That brings my knees to the earth.

Whether God or man is not the question

That rattles in my brain --

His message of love and forgiveness

Is the message that remains.

So there is something about Christmas

That renders peace on Earth,

When we believe in his message,

It’s what gives Christmas it’s worth

Edward Huck, Oregon 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics