There are no jobs citizens won't do -- Dave Gorak

In her May 20 column "Why I vote for Democrats in the wake of Act 10," Pat Nash again parrots the bogus argument that immigrants "do jobs most Americans refuse to do." Which jobs is she talking about?

To see just how dishonest is, readers need only visit the Center for Immigration Studies and insert "Jobs Americans won't do" into the search feature. Surprise. The majority of people working in almost every occupation -- including construction, manufacturing, transportation, hospitality -- are citizens. But they are doing these jobs for depressed wages.

Nash also admires Democrats for destroying our energy independence by attacking our large abundance of fossil-based fuels and then going hat-in-hand to foreigners begging for their oil. How does burning foreign oil instead of ours reduce greenhouse gas production?

Nash also supports President Joe Biden's trashing the rule of law and surrendering our sovereignty at our southern border and flooding the country with millions of illegal immigrants. What I take away from this is that she endorses Biden's apparent Memorial Day message to those of us who wore the uniform -- it was all for nothing.

Dave Gorak, La Valle