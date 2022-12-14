Theory would be bad for Wisconsin -- Linda Bernhardt

The “independent state legislature” theory discussed in last week's U.S. Supreme Court arguments in the Moore v. Harper case has a proposal to get rid of the normal checks and balances in the way legislative decisions are made in this country and state.

We are in extreme danger in Wisconsin if this theory is adopted by the conservative right-wing Supreme Court. This state is so badly gerrymandered that the hardworking taxpayers currently have no say in the votes of our Legislature. Until we redistrict fairly, we are at the mercy of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to choose legislative outcomes no matter what we the people want.

My legislators, Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, are Republican placeholders to vote for Republican interests.

These antidemocratic extremists do the bidding of wealthy corporate interests. The tax breaks already in place for the wealthy could help every town, city, county and state in the union.

The only opportunity to stop Republicans from subverting democracy is our great governor, Tony Evers, and his veto pen. God bless Gov. Evers. Santa can bring coal for the Republicans until they stop silencing voters to greedily run their own political agenda.

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville

The Mendota Marsh collection