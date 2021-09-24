Theater field trip was well worth it -- Elaine Kresse

I attended a performance of Shakespeare's play "Cymbeline" Sept. 10 at American Players Theatre.
Students were there from La Farge, Lake Mills, Platteville and River Ridge high schools, and the University of Dubuque. I love to attend when I can look around and see the involved faces of the students. Lodi and Mount Horeb brought their eighth-graders this year as an introduction to Shakespeare.
"Cymbeline" is a long and complex play that confused many adults. But the 300 middle school students didn’t budge. As I looked around, they were as interested as could be.
To me, as a former middle school teacher, this shows total school support and cooperation for the excursion and introduction to Shakespeare.
These students may just be wonderful, intelligent kids. But the staff needs to be commended for their preparation of the students and trust in the students with whom they are working. Education is more than a textbook or test. Who knows what students learned from this experience?
We know this was not only educational. It also may have been inspiring to future carpenters, technicians, actors, teachers or live theater audiences.
Thanks to the school boards for including it in their budgets.
Elaine Kresse, Davenport