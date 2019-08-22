It should be obvious to all of us now, even those die-hard Trump loyalist with the red "Make America Great Again" hats. Our country is being run by an emotional second-grader.
After President Trump floated the absurd idea of "buying" Greenland, the leader of Denmark called the plan "absurd." Naturally, Trump took this as a personal slight, calling her remark "nasty" and trying to claim the United States had been insulted. He immediately cancelled a diplomatic trip to Denmark, one of our strongest NATO allies.
It's always about him, and never about what is best for America. What's next? Will he hold his breath until he gets what he wants? The man is an embarrassment. I wouldn't tolerate this behavior from one of my children. Why are we tolerating it from our chief executive?
The whole world is laughing at us.
Thomas Bartell, Verona